Bonnaroo 2025

Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.
Bonnaroo also offers art installations and exhibits, a comedy and cinema tent, yoga classes, and even a Ferris wheel. Food is also a big part of the Bonnaroo experience, with food vendors offering everything from classic festival fare to gourmet cuisine.
Bonnaroo is produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is located at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.
The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Pretty Lights, Chris Lake, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, BigXthaPlug, Disco Lines, Durand Bernarr, Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Seven Lions, Cage the Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Two Friends and more.
Bonnaroo is located in Manchester, Tennessee, which is about an hour southeast of Nashville.
The closest airport is Nashville International Airport (BNA) and there are also shuttle options available for festival-goers. If you’re driving, there are designated parking areas and shuttles to transport you and your gear to the festival grounds.
Bonnaroo takes place on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, known as Great Stage Park. The site features multiple stages for performances, including the main stage called "What Stage," and other areas like "Which Stage," "This Tent," "That Tent," and "The Other."
It has lots of space for camping, art installations, food vendors, and other festival activities.
The site can handle large crowds and offers a unique festival experience in a rural setting.