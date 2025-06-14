Bonnaroo 2025 has multiple stages with a lineup of Indie Rock, Electronic Music, Alternative, Hip Hop, Americana, Bluegrass, Folk & Reggae, among other musical styles.

The expected Bonnaroo 2025 dates are June 12 -15, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

The Bonnaroo 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Bonnaroo 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

The Bonnaroo live stream is usually happens on Hulu, with previous livestreams also being on YouTube.

The live stream lineup:

Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.

Bonnaroo also offers art installations and exhibits, a comedy and cinema tent, yoga classes, and even a Ferris wheel. Food is also a big part of the Bonnaroo experience, with food vendors offering everything from classic festival fare to gourmet cuisine.

Bonnaroo is produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is located at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Pretty Lights, Chris Lake, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, BigXthaPlug, Disco Lines, Durand Bernarr, Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Seven Lions, Cage the Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Two Friends and more.

How do I get to Bonnaroo?

Bonnaroo is located in Manchester, Tennessee, which is about an hour southeast of Nashville.

The closest airport is Nashville International Airport (BNA) and there are also shuttle options available for festival-goers. If you’re driving, there are designated parking areas and shuttles to transport you and your gear to the festival grounds.