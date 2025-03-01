   
 
Spacelab
BottleRock AfterDark 2025: Late-Night Shows That’ll Keep the Party Going

  
     
   
     
 

BottleRock Festival happens in Napa Valley, California, blending chart-topping headliners with indie gems across rock, pop, hip-hop, and beyond.

 

The vibe is a mix of laid-back wine country elegance and high-energy festival excitement, where gourmet food, craft drinks, and killer live music come together under the California sun.

 

But BottleRock AfterDark is how the festival party keeps going after the main stages go quiet.

 

It’s a series of late-night shows in Napa, where headliners and hot up-and-coming artists take over intimate venues for exclusive sets.

 

Click here to see the full lineup of BottleRock AfterDark Shows or just scroll down farther below.

 

 

Think of it as BottleRock’s cool afterparty, but spread out across town—less giant festival crowds, more up-close energy.

 

It’s got a mix of legendary acts and fresh new artists, all in a vibe that feels more personal than a big festival stage.

 

Plus, it’s a chance to catch surprise collabs and unexpected setlists—artists love to switch it up in these smaller venues.

 

Whether you’re front row or vibing from the back, the whole thing feels raw, unfiltered, and exclusive—like you’re in on something special while the rest of Napa sleeps.

 

Sofi Tukker turns JaM Cellars Ballroom into a high-energy dance party, G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter bring laid-back blues vibes to The Garden, Sharon Van Etten delivers raw indie rock at August Hall, and Lauren Mayberry showcases her signature vocals in a personal set at The Fillmore. And many more shows, see below.

 

 

BottleRock AfterDark Lineup

 

Balthvs
(The Guild on May 21, 2025) TICKETS

 

E-40
(JaM Cellars Ballroom on May 22, 2025) TICKETS

 

Jakobs Castle / Ultra Q
(The Garden on May 22, 2025) TICKETS

 

Miya Folick with BEL
(Cafe du Nord on May 22, 2025) TICKETS

 

Bad Nerves with Spiritual Cramp
(August Hall on May 22, 2025) TICKETS

 

Sofi Tukker
(JaM Cellars Ballroom on May 23, 2025) TICKETS

 

G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter
(The Garden on May 23, 2025) TICKETS

 

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
(August Hall on May 23, 2025) TICKETS

 

Lauren Mayberry
(The Fillmore on May 23, 2025) TICKETS

 

Allen Stone with Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
(The Uptown Theatre on May 23, 2025) TICKETS

 

Anders Osborne
(HopMonk on May 23, 2025) TICKETS

 

Goldie Boutilier
(Cafe du Nord on May 23, 2025) TICKETS

 

The Coverups
(JaM Cellars Ballroom on May 24, 2025) SOLD OUT

 

The War And Treaty with Mama Said
(The Garden on May 24, 2025) TICKETS

 

Vacations / Mallrat
(August Hall on May 24, 2025) TICKETS

 

bby
(Rickshaw Stop on May 24, 2025) TICKETS

 

Robby Krieger of The Doors with Moonalice
(The Uptown Theatre on May 24, 2025) TICKETS

 

Chaparelle
(The Garden on May 25, 2025) TICKETS

 

Two Feet
(August Hall on May 25, 2025) TICKETS

 

Sasami with Mood Killer
(The Chapel on May 25, 2025) TICKETS

 

Bob Schneider
(HopMonk Tavern on May 25, 2025) TICKETS

 

Husbands
(Cafe du Nord on May 25, 2025) TICKETS

 

Linda Perry & Friends
(The Uptown Theatre on May 25, 2025) TICKETS

 

The War And Treaty
(The Chapel on May 26, 2025) TICKETS

 

Goose
(The Masonic on May 27, 2025) TICKETS

 

Jensen McRae with Lauren Juzang
(The Chapel on May 27, 2025) TICKETS

 

Goose
(The Masonic on May 28, 2025) TICKETS

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
