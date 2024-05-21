BottleRock Festival has more than 80 musicians in its lineup with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a Rock & Indie Music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage. Check back for updates on BottleRock Festival 2025.

The expected BottleRock Festival 2025 dates are May 23 - 25th. These dates aren't confirmed so check back for updates. The festival is located at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California.

The BottleRock Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the BottleRock lineup section Farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the BottleRock Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

BottleRock Festival is a great event to check out in late spring, whether you are anywhere around California or are able to drive there. Tickets can be tough to get but worth it in terms of quality of experience.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of BottleRock Festival.

BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

The BottleRock Festival experience is like no ther music festival in the U.S.

The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Mana, Kali Uchis, Megan The Stallion, Queens Of The Stone Age and more.

The BottleRock Festival 2025 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2025 tickets are below!