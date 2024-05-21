     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
BottleRock Festival 2025

DATES: May 23 - 25

LOCATION: Napa Valley , California, USA
 

BottleRock Festival has more than 80 musicians in its lineup with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a Rock & Indie Music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage. Check back for updates on BottleRock Festival 2025.

 

 

BottleRock Festival DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected BottleRock Festival 2025 dates are May 23 - 25th. These dates aren't confirmed so check back for updates. The festival is located at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California.

 

 

BottleRock Festival Lineup

 

The BottleRock Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the BottleRock lineup section Farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

BottleRock Festival Tickets

 

Hit the BottleRock Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

BottleRock 2025 tickets

 

BottleRock Festival is a great event to check out in late spring, whether you are anywhere around California or are able to drive there. Tickets can be tough to get but worth it in terms of quality of experience.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of BottleRock Festival.

 

BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

 

The BottleRock Festival experience is like no ther music festival in the U.S.

 

The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Mana, Kali Uchis, Megan The Stallion, Queens Of The Stone Age and more.

 

The BottleRock Festival 2025 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2025 tickets are below!

 

What Is The BottleRock Festival 2025 Location?

 

BottleRock Festival is located at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California. It includes both indoor and outdoor facilities, including Chardonnay Hall, Riesling Hall, Joe Anderson Plaza. There's a large outdoor stage area with covered seating.

 

 

 

 

What are the BottleRock Festival 2025 dates?

 

The BottleRock Festival dates are

 

 

 

 

BottleRock Festival 2025 Schedule

 

The BottleRock Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

BottleRock Festival 2025 Lineup

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
