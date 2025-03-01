   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2025 Divider 2026 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Coachella Sideshows Are the Real VIP Experience (No Wristband Required)

  
     
   
     
 

Coachella Sideshows are like the festival’s cool, low-key cousins—smaller, more intimate shows happening in L.A. and surrounding areas while Coachella takes over the desert.

 

Think of them as a way to catch some of the lineup without committing to the full festival grind.

 

Big artists, surprise sets, and a totally different vibe than the massive main event.

 

Click here to see the full lineup of Coachella Sideshows or just scroll down farther below.


Not everyone wants to spend three days in the heat, dodging influencers and fighting for a good view.

 

Sideshows give you killer performances in proper venues with better sound, actual air-conditioning (sometimes), and fewer distractions.

 

Plus, tickets are usually cheaper, and you don’t have to road-trip to the middle of nowhere.


You roll up to a club or theater, grab a drink (or an overpriced matcha if that’s the move), and suddenly, you’re watching an artist that just played a massive Coachella stage—only now, they’re right in front of you.

 

Also try:

Coachella Festival Guide

 

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

 

The energy is high, but the crowd is less chaotic, so it feels more like a real show than a social media flex.

 

Some sets get wild, some are more intimate, but either way, you’re in for something special.

 

Coachella Sideshows Lineup

 

Blonde Redhead

(Belly Up on April 9) TICKETS

 

The Go-Go’s

(The Roxy Theatre on April 9) TICKETS

 

Eyedress

(El Rey Theatre on April 10) TICKETS

 

Jimmy Eat World with Glixen

(Fox Theater Pomona on April 10) TICKETS

 

GloRilla with Real Boston Richy

(The Novo on April 15) TICKETS

 

Miike Snow

(The Glass House on April 15) TICKETS

 

julie & Fcukers

(The Glass House on April 16) TICKETS

 

beabadoobee with Pretty Sick & Keni Titus

(Fox Theater Pomona on April 17) TICKETS

 

Basement Jaxx [LIVE]

(Fonda Theatre on April 17) TICKETS

 

Beth Gibbons with Bill Ryder-Jones

(The Orpheum Theater on April 17) TICKETS

 

Kneecap with Soft Play

(The Glass House on April 17) TICKETS

 

Underscores

(Music Box on April 17) TICKETS

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 