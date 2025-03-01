Coachella Sideshows Are the Real VIP Experience (No Wristband Required)

Coachella Sideshows are like the festival’s cool, low-key cousins—smaller, more intimate shows happening in L.A. and surrounding areas while Coachella takes over the desert. Think of them as a way to catch some of the lineup without committing to the full festival grind. Big artists, surprise sets, and a totally different vibe than the massive main event. Click here to see the full lineup of Coachella Sideshows or just scroll down farther below.

Not everyone wants to spend three days in the heat, dodging influencers and fighting for a good view. Sideshows give you killer performances in proper venues with better sound, actual air-conditioning (sometimes), and fewer distractions. Plus, tickets are usually cheaper, and you don’t have to road-trip to the middle of nowhere.

You roll up to a club or theater, grab a drink (or an overpriced matcha if that's the move), and suddenly, you're watching an artist that just played a massive Coachella stage—only now, they're right in front of you. The energy is high, but the crowd is less chaotic, so it feels more like a real show than a social media flex. Some sets get wild, some are more intimate, but either way, you're in for something special. Coachella Sideshows Lineup Blonde Redhead (Belly Up on April 9) TICKETS The Go-Go's (The Roxy Theatre on April 9) TICKETS Eyedress (El Rey Theatre on April 10) TICKETS Jimmy Eat World with Glixen (Fox Theater Pomona on April 10) TICKETS GloRilla with Real Boston Richy (The Novo on April 15) TICKETS Miike Snow (The Glass House on April 15) TICKETS julie & Fcukers (The Glass House on April 16) TICKETS beabadoobee with Pretty Sick & Keni Titus (Fox Theater Pomona on April 17) TICKETS Basement Jaxx [LIVE] (Fonda Theatre on April 17) TICKETS Beth Gibbons with Bill Ryder-Jones (The Orpheum Theater on April 17) TICKETS Kneecap with Soft Play (The Glass House on April 17) TICKETS Underscores (Music Box on April 17) TICKETS