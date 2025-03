Deftones’ 2025 Tour Just Got Bigger—Here’s What You Need to Know

Deftones are back in full force, tearing through North America on their first headlining tour since 2022—and it's only getting bigger.

They kicked off in February with The Mars Volta and Fleshwater, hitting major venues like the Kia Forum (March 6) and Madison Square Garden (April 3).

Demand has been so wild that they’ve added a second leg, running August 22 through September 17.

Pre-sale began March 13, with general tickets available March 17.

Phantogram supports the first half, IDLES the second, and The Barbarians of California open all dates.

Beyond North America, they’re hitting festivals like Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock, plus European dates at Primavera Sound Porto (June 13), Glastonbury (June 28), and Rock Werchter (July 3). UK fans get Halifax (June 24) and St. Austell (June 26), with tickets on sale since December.

Deftones broke out of Sacramento’s underground, fusing shoegaze and metal into a sound both dreamlike and crushing.

Their 2000 album White Pony cemented them as genre-defying, and two decades later, they’re still evolving—and selling out arenas.

Mar 18 – Atlanta, GA – Sold Out - Stubhub

Mar 20 – Orlando, FL – Sold Out - Stubhub

Mar 22 – Sunrise, FL – Sold Out - Stubhub

Mar 24 – Charlotte, NC – Sold Out - Stubhub

Mar 26 – Nashville, TN – Sold Out - Stubhub

Mar 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Sold Out - Stubhub

Mar 29 – Columbus, OH – Sold Out - Stubhub

Mar 31 – Chicago, IL – Sold Out - Stubhub

Apr 01 – Detroit, MI – Sold Out - Stubhub

Apr 03 – New York, NY – Sold Out - Stubhub

Apr 04 – Philadelphia, PA – Sold Out - Stubhub

Apr 06 – Washington, DC – Sold Out - Stubhub

Apr 08 – Boston, MA – Sold Out - Stubhub

Apr 09 – Newark, NJ – Sold Out - Stubhub

Jun 13 – Porto, Portugal - Viagogo

Jun 13-15 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Viagogo

Jun 17 – Sesto San Giovanni, Italy - Viagogo

Jun 18 – Zürich, Switzerland - Viagogo

Jun 20 – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Viagogo

Jun 21 – Schnee, Germany - Viagogo

Jun 22 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Viagogo

Jun 24 – Halifax, United Kingdom - Viagogo

Jun 26 – Saint Austell, United Kingdom - Viagogo

Jun 28 – Pilton, United Kingdom - Viagogo

Jun 29 – London, United Kingdom - Viagogo

Jul 02 – Roskilde, Denmark - Viagogo

Jul 03 – Werchter, Belgium - Viagogo

Jul 04 – Arras, France - Viagogo

Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC - Viagogo

Aug 24 – Edmonton, AB - Viagogo

Aug 25 – Calgary, AB - Viagogo

Aug 27 – Winnipeg, MB - Viagogo

Aug 29 – Minneapolis, MN - Ticketmaster

Aug 30 – Milwaukee, WI - Ticketmaster

Sep 01 – Buffalo, NY - Ticketmaster

Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Sold Out - Viagogo

Sep 05 – Toronto, ON - Viagogo

Sep 07 – Quebec City, QC - Viagogo

Sep 08 – Montreal, QC - Viagogo

Sep 10 – Cleveland, OH - Viagogo

Sep 11 – Baltimore, MD - Ticketmaster

Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO - Ticketmaster

Sep 15 – Denver, CO - Ticketmaster

Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO - Ticketmaster

Sep 19 – Atlanta - Shaky Knees

Sep 20 – Louisville - Louder Than Life

Oct 03 – Sacramento - Aftershock