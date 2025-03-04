   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2025 Divider 2026 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Electric Forest 2025 Just Got Wilder: 40+ New Artists and Next-Level Experiences Announced

  
     
   
     
 

Electric Forest just dropped 40+ new artists for its 2025 lineup, set for June 19-22 in Rothbury, Michigan.

 

They’re also bringing back curated events like BASSRUSH, a Deadbeats takeover, Disclosure’s Friends & Family, and Sunday Pride with Dreamland.

 

New additions include Zeds Dead, Tape B, Disco Dom, Mike Posner, Vintage Culture, DAPHNI, The Knocks & Dragonette, Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991.

 

Electric Forest feels like a neon dream—EDM, jam bands, and trippy art deep in the Michigan woods. Towering trees, glowing pathways, and bass that shakes the ground.

 

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

 


It’s got that perfect balance of stacked lineups, chill vibes, and zero FOMO-inducing conflicts (okay, maybe a few, but that’s how you know it’s good).

 

The vibes are what makes this festival.

 

Click here to see the full Electric Forest lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

Everyone’s on the same wavelength, the lineup always hits, and the little surprises—hidden stages, secret sets—make it unforgettable.

 

Also try:

Electric Festival Festival Guide

 

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

 

The experience is pure immersion. One minute you’re dancing under technicolor lights, the next you’re lost in mind-blowing art. You’ll make friends, explore, and maybe even have a conversation that sticks with you forever.

 

Electric Forest Lineup

 

 

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

 

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 