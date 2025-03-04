Electric Forest 2025 Just Got Wilder: 40+ New Artists and Next-Level Experiences Announced

Electric Forest just dropped 40+ new artists for its 2025 lineup, set for June 19-22 in Rothbury, Michigan.

They’re also bringing back curated events like BASSRUSH, a Deadbeats takeover, Disclosure’s Friends & Family, and Sunday Pride with Dreamland.

New additions include Zeds Dead, Tape B, Disco Dom, Mike Posner, Vintage Culture, DAPHNI, The Knocks & Dragonette, Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991.

Electric Forest feels like a neon dream—EDM, jam bands, and trippy art deep in the Michigan woods. Towering trees, glowing pathways, and bass that shakes the ground.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:



It’s got that perfect balance of stacked lineups, chill vibes, and zero FOMO-inducing conflicts (okay, maybe a few, but that’s how you know it’s good).

The vibes are what makes this festival.

Everyone’s on the same wavelength, the lineup always hits, and the little surprises—hidden stages, secret sets—make it unforgettable.

The experience is pure immersion. One minute you’re dancing under technicolor lights, the next you’re lost in mind-blowing art. You’ll make friends, explore, and maybe even have a conversation that sticks with you forever.

