Electric Forest is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Electric Forest 2025 has stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Electric Forest.

The expected Electric Forest 2025 dates are June 19 - 22, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

The Electric Forest 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Electric Forest 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Electric Forest’s Plug In slate features a variety of programs. Plug In Programs are for creators of all kinds: designers, artists, musicians, aspiring radio personalities, content creators, builders, teachers, party planners, dreamers, and more.

Here's a quick rundown of the PAST Electric Forest Plug In Programs:

The Wish Machine : Submit your dream proposal for a chance to have it come true at the festival and earn a wristband in the process.





Submit your dream proposal for a chance to have it come true at the festival and earn a wristband in the process. Art Installation Sponsorship Bring your artistic vision to life by sponsoring an art installation and secure your spot at the festival.





Bring your artistic vision to life by sponsoring an art installation and secure your spot at the festival. Brainery Workshops Share your knowledge and expertise by leading a workshop at The Brainery and receive a wristband for your contribution.





Share your knowledge and expertise by leading a workshop at The Brainery and receive a wristband for your contribution. Chapel Parties for the People Organize an inclusive and welcoming gathering in the Chapel and join the Forest festivities.





Organize an inclusive and welcoming gathering in the Chapel and join the Forest festivities. EF Radio on Air Extraordinaire Showcase your voice and DJ skills on the official Electric Forest radio station and enjoy the festival experience.





Showcase your voice and DJ skills on the official Electric Forest radio station and enjoy the festival experience. Luminaria - Advance Submissions Get a head start on the illuminated art showcase by submitting your pre-built installation proposals.





Get a head start on the illuminated art showcase by submitting your pre-built installation proposals. Official Sticker Design Contest Design the official festival sticker and have your artwork seen and enjoyed by thousands, while also getting your wristband.





Design the official festival sticker and have your artwork seen and enjoyed by thousands, while also getting your wristband. Prize Cart Remix Contest Put your creative spin on the festival's prize cart design and potentially see your work come to life, along with a wristband for your efforts.

Tips for planning your Electric Forest trip:

Start planning early: Electric Forest tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale. Other wise, StubHub is a good option to find tickets after they sell out. See the Tickets section for a link.





Electric Forest tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale. Other wise, StubHub is a good option to find tickets after they sell out. See the Tickets section for a link. Decide on your budget: Electric Forest can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.





Electric Forest can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget. Choose your accommodations: There are a variety of camping options available on the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.





There are a variety of camping options available on the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision. Create a packing list: Be sure to pack for the hot summer weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.





Be sure to pack for the hot summer weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle. Plan your must-see shows: With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.





With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly. Download the Electric Forest app: The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.

Unlike most festivals, Electric Forest takes place within a real, stunning forest, creating a magical and unique atmosphere.

Check out strong community focus and lots of sustainability practices for a forward-think vibe that focuses on peace and harmony.

The are art installations, activations & performance groups every year. There's also a wide array of food options and curated events that let you dig deep on different experiences

Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.

Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more. There's always something to do away from the stages.

You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.

The last Electric Forest lineup had Charlotte de Witte, Everything Always, Pretty Lights, Subtronics, Excision, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Ludacris, Charlotte De Witte, The Disco Biscuits, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gigantic Nghtmre and more.

Also check out EDC Mexico, Skyline Music Festival, Beyond Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, Nocturnal Wonderland, Hard Summer, Escape Halloween and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

If you dig Electric Forest, also try Ultra Music Festival.