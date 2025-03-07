   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2025 Divider 2026 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

HARD Summer Tickets Are on Sale—Secure Your Spot Before FOMO Kicks In

 
     
   
     
 

HARD Summer 2025 tickets are now on sale!

 

They dropped a massive lineup this week, and it’s stacked with heavy hitters across EDM, hip-hop, and underground electronic scenes.

 

Headliners include Kaytranada, Dom Dolla, and Gesaffelstein, setting the stage for a weekend of house grooves, futuristic beats, and dark, cinematic energy.

 

Click here to see the full Hard Summer lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

HARD Summer is the ultimate crossover of bass-heavy EDM, rap, and house music, throwing down every summer in Southern California.

 

It’s where headbangers, ravers, and hip-hop fans all collide for a weekend of insane energy, crazy light shows, and non-stop heat—literally and figuratively.

 

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

 

 

 

 

Also try:

Hard Summer Festival Guide

 

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

 

The festival’s known for booking a mix of top-tier DJs, underground electronic acts, and huge rappers, so there’s always something wild happening on stage.


Expect to be dancing under the blazing sun, then raging through the night with bass shaking your whole body. The vibes are high, people go all out with their fits, and there’s a mix of everything—from mosh pits at a rap set to deep house grooves at sunrise.

 

Hard Summer Lineup

 

 

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 