HARD Summer Tickets Are on Sale—Secure Your Spot Before FOMO Kicks In

They dropped a massive lineup this week, and it’s stacked with heavy hitters across EDM, hip-hop, and underground electronic scenes.

Headliners include Kaytranada, Dom Dolla, and Gesaffelstein, setting the stage for a weekend of house grooves, futuristic beats, and dark, cinematic energy.

HARD Summer is the ultimate crossover of bass-heavy EDM, rap, and house music, throwing down every summer in Southern California.

It’s where headbangers, ravers, and hip-hop fans all collide for a weekend of insane energy, crazy light shows, and non-stop heat—literally and figuratively.

The festival’s known for booking a mix of top-tier DJs, underground electronic acts, and huge rappers, so there’s always something wild happening on stage.



Expect to be dancing under the blazing sun, then raging through the night with bass shaking your whole body. The vibes are high, people go all out with their fits, and there’s a mix of everything—from mosh pits at a rap set to deep house grooves at sunrise.

