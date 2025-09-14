     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
Hard Summer 2025

DATES: August 2 - 3

LOCATION: Inglewood, California, USA
 

HARD Summer in Los Angeles provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with Trap Music, House, Dubstep, Future Bass, Hip Hop and more.

 

The festival is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events. It usually exceeds people's expectations in terms of quality.

 

HARD Summer

 

The bass hits you like a wave, and the energy from the crowd is unreal, everyone’s vibing together under those crazy lights. It’s a mix of heavy beats, killer drops, and the wildest stages—it’s the best place to lose yourself in the music.

 

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

HARD SUMMER TICKETS
 
TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

HARD SUMMER 2025 SCHEDULE

 

The Hard Summer schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

HARD SUMMER 2025 LINEUP

 

The Hard Summer lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

