AI-Powered Comments Are Coming to Instagram—No More Staring at the Reply Box

Instagram might be about to make commenting way easier—or at least, less of a struggle.

Instead of sitting there overthinking what to say on a post or Reel, Meta’s AI could just handle it for you.

The goal is to keep the convo moving and boost engagement without making you do, well, anything.

It’s all part of Meta’s ongoing plan to sprinkle AI everywhere on Instagram and Facebook. First, we got AI-generated avatars, then content moderation tools, and now, it looks like auto-comments are joining the mix.

This feature started making waves recently, hinting at Meta’s bigger push to pack feeds with more AI-generated content.

It builds on a move from September 2024, when Meta announced AI-crafted content designed to personalize feeds based on trends and what users are into.

But for now, details are still murky—how Instagram’s AI decides what to say, if you can turn it off, and whether the responses actually sound human are all questions that haven’t been answered yet.

Bottom line: AI is about to start talking on Instagram, and if it works, it could make scrolling—and chiming in—a whole lot smoother.

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.