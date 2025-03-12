   
 
Spacelab
Instagram’s Edits App is Almost Here—And It’s Taking Direct Shots at CapCut

  
     
   
     
 

Instagram has been cooking up a CapCut killer, and if it actually delivers, TikTok editors might need to find a new comfort app.

 

Instagram’s new video editing app, Edits, is shaping up as a serious CapCut rival.

 

Announced by Adam Mosseri in January 2025, it’s Meta’s latest push into short-form video, especially with TikTok’s U.S. future uncertain.

 

The image below from the App Store shows the new estimated release date:

 

 

Previews suggest Edits is almost ready to launch.

 

Where It’s At

Edits is in final pre-release and up for pre-order on iOS, with Android coming later. Meta is fine-tuning the app, keeping it standalone but closely tied to Instagram and Reels.

 

 

Release Date Update

  • Original: March 13, 2025
  • Updated: April 30, 2025 (per App Store)
  • Android: “Soon after” iOS, no exact date yet

What It Brings

A full mobile editing suite with:

  • Crop, splice, add music, voiceovers, subtitles
  • High-quality in-app recording with pro controls
  • AI-powered background removal, animation, and multi-project management
  • Collab mode for joint editing
  • No-watermark exports for Reels, YouTube, etc.
  • Instagram performance tracking

The Bigger Picture

Instagram is doubling down on short-form video, and Edits could be a key part of that. A standalone Reels app is rumored, but for now, all eyes are on Edits, set to drop on iOS by March 31—unless Meta pushes it back again.

 

 

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
