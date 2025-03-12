Instagram’s Edits App is Almost Here—And It’s Taking Direct Shots at CapCut

Instagram has been cooking up a CapCut killer, and if it actually delivers, TikTok editors might need to find a new comfort app. Instagram’s new video editing app, Edits, is shaping up as a serious CapCut rival. Announced by Adam Mosseri in January 2025, it’s Meta’s latest push into short-form video, especially with TikTok’s U.S. future uncertain. The image below from the App Store shows the new estimated release date: Previews suggest Edits is almost ready to launch. Where It’s At Edits is in final pre-release and up for pre-order on iOS, with Android coming later. Meta is fine-tuning the app, keeping it standalone but closely tied to Instagram and Reels. Release Date Update Original: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 Updated: April 30, 2025 (per App Store)

April 30, 2025 (per App Store) Android: “Soon after” iOS, no exact date yet



What It Brings A full mobile editing suite with: Crop, splice, add music, voiceovers, subtitles

High-quality in-app recording with pro controls

AI-powered background removal, animation, and multi-project management

Collab mode for joint editing

No-watermark exports for Reels, YouTube, etc.

Instagram performance tracking



The Bigger Picture Instagram is doubling down on short-form video, and Edits could be a key part of that. A standalone Reels app is rumored, but for now, all eyes are on Edits, set to drop on iOS by March 31—unless Meta pushes it back again.