Why Lollapalooza Is the Ultimate Summer Festival You Can’t Miss

Lollapalooza is basically the ultimate summer flex—four days of non-stop music, insane energy, and the best vibes, all going down in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Some good news: the lineup release is happening Tuesday, March 18!

Check our Lollapalooza Guide for updates on the lineup and all the info in the run up to the event.

It’s a lineup that always delivers, mixing massive headliners with buzzy up-and-comers across rock, pop, hip-hop, EDM, and everything in between.

If it’s trending or about to be, it’s probably playing at Lolla.

Hit the buttons below to check Lollapaloza tickets and prices:

Plus, the skyline views and lake breeze are a great backdrop for a great weekend in the sun.

You’ve got legacy acts that hit the nostalgia button, breakout artists you can say you saw “before they blew up,” and enough genres to keep things fresh all weekend.

The official dates are July 31 – Aug 3, 2025.

The whole setup is made for easy festival hopping—massive stages, solid sound, and enough food options to turn the place into a lowkey food fest if you need a break.

The festival experience is basically controlled chaos in the best way.

One minute, you’re screaming lyrics with thousands of people as the sun sets over the skyline, the next you’re discovering a random artist at a side stage that completely changes your playlist.

People go all out with their fits, there’s always something wild happening in the crowd, and if you need a breather, you can just wander over to the chill zones or grab something fire from a local food vendor. It’s four days of music-fueled mayhem, and you kinda never want it to end.