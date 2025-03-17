Lollapalooza Drops Its 2025 Lineup Tomorrow, and It’s Gonna Be Wild

The Lollapalooza lineup drops tomorrow (Mar. 18), and if history tells us anything, it’s about to be stacked. Get ready to start planning your summer.

Lollapalooza is the ultimate summer music festival, taking over Chicago’s Grant Park every year with a ridiculous lineup of artists across every genre.

It’s four days of pure music chaos, from massive headliners to those up-and-coming indie acts you’ll pretend you knew about before they blew up.

Check Lollapalooza tickets:

It’s not just the lineup (which, let’s be real, always delivers). It’s the whole vibe—epic skyline views, a crowd that’s equal parts die-hard music fans and people just here for the energy, and those moments when you randomly stumble upon your new favorite band.

The official dates are July 31 – Aug 3, 2025.

Imagine walking into a sea of people vibing to music so loud you feel it in your chest, with the Chicago skyline flexing in the background.

There's no word on when tickets are going to be available, but they usually go on sale the same week as the lineup release.

Check Spacelab for updates, we'll let you know.

One stage is blasting house music, another is shaking under a rock band’s guitar solo, and in between, people are running on pure festival adrenaline (and overpriced iced coffee).

You’re dodging mosh pits, dancing in the rain (or brutal Midwest sun), and living for those insane surprise guest moments. It’s chaos, it’s beautiful, it’s Lolla.