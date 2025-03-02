North Coast Music Festival 2025: Lineup, Tickets, and What to Expect

North Coast is basically Chicago’s ultimate end-of-summer rave, where house, bass, and everything electronic take over.

It goes down at SeatGeek Stadium, so there’s plenty of space for wild stage setups, art installations, and just pure, unfiltered festival energy.

You’ll get a mix of big-name DJs, rising underground talent, and some surprise sets that hit different when the sun goes down.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

Click here to see the full North Coast Music Festival lineup or just scroll down farther below.



It’s the kind of festival that gets the vibe just right—massive production, stacked lineups, and a crowd that actually wants to be there.

You’re not dealing with too many influencers treating it like a photoshoot; it’s mostly people who just want to dance, vibe out, and lose themselves in the music.

Also try:

North Coast Music Festival Guide

Spacelab Music Festival Guide



Think neon lights, deep bass shaking your chest, and a sea of people all moving like one big pulse.

There’s a solid mix of trippy visuals, immersive art pieces, and plenty of space to just sit back and take it all in.

If you’re deep in the scene, you’ll appreciate the sound quality. If you’re just there to party, you’ll have the time of your life.

North Coast Music Festival Lineup

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices: