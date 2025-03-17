Oasis Is Back—And They’re Bringing a Documentary With Them

Oasis is hitting the stage and the big screen with Oasis Live '25, a documentary following their massive 2025 reunion tour.

After 16 years of feuds and fan speculation, the Gallagher brothers are giving us front-row access to their comeback, mixing live performances with behind-the-scenes chaos.

Filming starts July 4, 2025, in Cardiff—the same night their tour kicks off.

Directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up and Play the Hits) are behind the lens, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight producing.

Expect a mix of electrifying shows, candid moments, and possibly some brotherly tension.

The Live '25 tour spans 41 shows, wrapping in São Paulo on November 23, 2025.

The lineup includes Noel and Liam Gallagher, Andy Bell (bass), Gem Archer (guitar), Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs (guitar), and Joey Waronker (drums). No release date yet, but anticipation is through the roof.



Oasis Tour Dates 2025

JULY 2025

4 Jul – Cardiff, UK - Tickets

5 Jul – Cardiff, UK - Tickets

11 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets

12 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets

16 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets

19 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets

20 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets

25 Jul – London, UK - Tickets

26 Jul – London, UK - Tickets

30 Jul – London, UK - Tickets

AUGUST 2025

2 Aug – London, UK - Tickets

3 Aug – London, UK - Tickets

8 Aug – Edinburgh, UK - Tickets

9 Aug – Edinburgh, UK - Tickets

12 Aug – Edinburgh, UK - Tickets

16 Aug – Dublin, IE - Tickets

17 Aug – Dublin, IE - Tickets

24 Aug – Toronto, ON - Tickets

25 Aug – Toronto, ON - Tickets

28 Aug – Chicago, IL - Tickets

31 Aug – East Rutherford, NJ - Tickets

SEPTEMBER 2025

1 Sep – East Rutherford, NJ - Tickets

6 Sep – Los Angeles, CA - Tickets

7 Sep – Los Angeles, CA - Tickets

12 Sep – Mexico City, MX - Tickets

13 Sep – Mexico City, MX - Tickets

27 Sep – London, UK - Tickets

28 Sep – London, UK - Tickets

OCTOBER 2025

21 Oct – Seoul, South Korea - Tickets

25 Oct – Tokyo, Japan - Tickets

26 Oct – Tokyo, Japan - Tickets

31 Oct – Melbourne, Australia - Tickets

NOVEMBER 2025

1 Nov – Melbourne, Australia - Tickets

4 Nov – Melbourne, Australia - Tickets

7 Nov – Sydney, Australia - Tickets

8 Nov – Sydney, Australia - Tickets

15 Nov – Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tickets

16 Nov – Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tickets

19 Nov – Santiago, Chile - Tickets

22 Nov – São Paulo, Brazil - Tickets

23 Nov – São Paulo, Brazil - Tickets