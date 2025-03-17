Oasis Is Back—And They’re Bringing a Documentary With Them

|
Oasis is hitting the stage and the big screen with Oasis Live '25, a documentary following their massive 2025 reunion tour.
After 16 years of feuds and fan speculation, the Gallagher brothers are giving us front-row access to their comeback, mixing live performances with behind-the-scenes chaos.
Filming starts July 4, 2025, in Cardiff—the same night their tour kicks off.
Check Oasis tickets:
Directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up and Play the Hits) are behind the lens, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight producing.
Expect a mix of electrifying shows, candid moments, and possibly some brotherly tension.
The Live '25 tour spans 41 shows, wrapping in São Paulo on November 23, 2025.
The lineup includes Noel and Liam Gallagher, Andy Bell (bass), Gem Archer (guitar), Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs (guitar), and Joey Waronker (drums). No release date yet, but anticipation is through the roof.
JULY 2025
4 Jul – Cardiff, UK - Tickets
5 Jul – Cardiff, UK - Tickets
11 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets
12 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets
16 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets
19 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets
20 Jul – Manchester, UK - Tickets
25 Jul – London, UK - Tickets
26 Jul – London, UK - Tickets
30 Jul – London, UK - Tickets
AUGUST 2025
2 Aug – London, UK - Tickets
3 Aug – London, UK - Tickets
8 Aug – Edinburgh, UK - Tickets
9 Aug – Edinburgh, UK - Tickets
12 Aug – Edinburgh, UK - Tickets
16 Aug – Dublin, IE - Tickets
17 Aug – Dublin, IE - Tickets
24 Aug – Toronto, ON - Tickets
25 Aug – Toronto, ON - Tickets
28 Aug – Chicago, IL - Tickets
31 Aug – East Rutherford, NJ - Tickets
SEPTEMBER 2025
1 Sep – East Rutherford, NJ - Tickets
6 Sep – Los Angeles, CA - Tickets
7 Sep – Los Angeles, CA - Tickets
12 Sep – Mexico City, MX - Tickets
13 Sep – Mexico City, MX - Tickets
27 Sep – London, UK - Tickets
28 Sep – London, UK - Tickets
OCTOBER 2025
21 Oct – Seoul, South Korea - Tickets
25 Oct – Tokyo, Japan - Tickets
26 Oct – Tokyo, Japan - Tickets
31 Oct – Melbourne, Australia - Tickets
NOVEMBER 2025
1 Nov – Melbourne, Australia - Tickets
4 Nov – Melbourne, Australia - Tickets
7 Nov – Sydney, Australia - Tickets
8 Nov – Sydney, Australia - Tickets
15 Nov – Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tickets
16 Nov – Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tickets
19 Nov – Santiago, Chile - Tickets
22 Nov – São Paulo, Brazil - Tickets
23 Nov – São Paulo, Brazil - Tickets