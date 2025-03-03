Queens of the Stone Age Are Back: New Tour, Same Swagger, Extra Fuzz

Queens of the Stone Age are making up for lost time. After scrapping a string of shows last year so frontman Josh Homme could focus on his health, the band is ready to hit the road again—this time with The Kills in tow.

Get QOTSA gear

The tour kicks off with a doubleheader in Boston on June 10th and 11th, rolling through Atlantic City, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Madison before closing things out in Chicago on June 21st. If that’s not enough, they’ll also hit Bonnaroo on June 15th before crossing the Atlantic for a European run in July.

Check out the full list of dates below and grab tickets while you can.

Queens of the Stone Age blend desert rock, stoner metal, and riff-heavy alt with hypnotic grooves and unpredictable energy. Led by Josh Homme, they make heavy music feel effortlessly cool.

Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates



06/10 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

06/11 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

06/13 – Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #

06/15 – Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/17 – Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor #

06/18 – Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

06/20 – Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field #

06/21 – Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium $

# = w/ The Kills

$ = w/ Linkin Park

The Kills Tour Dates



06/06 – Portland, ME - Aura

06/07 – Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

06/08 – New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

06/10 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

06/11 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

06/13 – Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #

06/14 – Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

06/15 – Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

06/17 – Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor #

06/18 – Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

06/20 – Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field #

06/21 – Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #