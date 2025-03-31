ContentShake by Semrush Might Be the AI Sidekick Your Blog Has Been Begging For

ContentShake by Semrush feels like that content tool your marketing team swears they’ve been looking for, but didn’t know had a name. It’s designed for small teams, solo marketers and content creators who want solid content strategy without drowning in spreadsheets or SEO rabbit holes. The tool packs a bunch of features under one roof: AI-powered content idea generation, social media post builder (you can even target what platform), SEO suggestions, keyword integration, and even a blog post builder that’ll auto-generate a first draft with tone options. Basically, it’s trying to be your strategist, writer, and editor—minus the coffee breaks. Semrush currently has a great deal—the Ultimate Bundle packs their best tools for local SEO, social, ads, and content—all for $99/month (normally $185). Your full-stack marketing move, simplified. Snag it before it expires on April 30, 2025. ContentShake AI will do the heavy lifting and help you create authentic and optimized content with ease. It allows you to: Get content ideas tailored to your business

Build standout articles fast with one-click outlines, intros, and headers

Fine-tune your writing for humans and search engines with built-in scoring

Spot issues in your text and fix them instantly with AI

Send blog drafts straight to Google Docs

Publish to WordPress without leaving the app

Whip up fresh social posts from scratch

Create detailed, shareable briefs for your writing team



Using ContentShake The interface is pretty frictionless. Once you’re in, the dashboard walks you through step-by-step, from picking your target keyword to scheduling your final draft. You don’t need to be a Semrush power user to get around either—ContentShake’s stripped-down layout is intuitive and clean, and there’s not a lot of fluff. It’s the kind of UI that respects your time. If you’ve ever opened a blank Google Doc and immediately regretted all your life choices, this might be a better way to spend your morning. There’s even a ContentShake browser extension for Chrome and Edge, and it slides right into your workflow without making things clunky. It’s surprisingly usable—letting you generate content ideas or optimize text on the fly while you’re already deep in research or writing mode. Getting Results Results-wise, ContentShake delivers something close to a full content pipeline. It won’t just hand you topics—it helps shape them into drafts optimized for SEO and audience intent. You can compare what competitors are doing, plug in keywords that actually get results, and even edit posts with guidance as you go. The final product isn’t always publish-ready, but it’s a strong starting point. For content teams that want to do more and do it faster, that’s a win. Review As a review, I’ll say this: ContentShake feels like Semrush took its enterprise brain and made a user-friendly version for the rest of us. It’s not perfect—some of the tone suggestions feel a little templated, and your editorial instincts will still need to kick in. But overall, it’s a surprisingly powerful tool that doesn’t feel like a watered-down SEO platform. You’ll get real, usable content out of it—especially if you’re juggling SEO, writing, and strategy all on your own. For WordPress people, you get the added bonus of connecting ContentShake and WordPress platforms for an all-in-one pipeline from content generation to scheduling and publishing.

Pricing Pricing lands in the mid-tier SaaS zone. At the time of writing, ContentShake Pro runs $60 per month, which is a solid value for what’s essentially your content ops in one place. ContentShake AI is also included in Semrush’s Ultimate Local Campaign bundle, which packages up four tools—Semrush Local Advanced for local SEO, Semrush Social AI, the Ads Launch Assistant, and ContentShake AI—for $99 a month (normally $185). So yeah, for $99/month, you’re getting access to the full stack, including ContentShake AI. The deal’s available through the end of May 2025. GET CONTENTSHAKE AND LOCAL ULTIMATE BUNDLE GET CONTENTSHAKE AI

What You Can Do With ContentShake by Semrush ContentShake gives you unlimited AI drafts, SEO tips, and idea generation, plus integration with Google Docs and WordPress. There’s also a free version if you want to poke around before committing, though it’s more of a teaser than a full experience. If you’ve been circling the idea of outsourcing your content brain—or just want to stop doom-scrolling ChatGPT prompts—ContentShake gives you a reason to try something different. Semrush offers a free trial of the Pro version, so you can test the full feature set before deciding if it’s worth sliding into your budget spreadsheet. It’s not magic, but it’s a smarter starting point for people who’ve got content goals and no time to mess around.