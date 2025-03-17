Shaky Knees 2025: Where Guitar Gods, Indie Icons, and Mosh Pit Mayhem Collide

Shaky Knees is that sweet spot where indie, alternative, and rock legends collide with up-and-coming buzz bands—all in the heart of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

It’s got this effortlessly cool, slightly grungy, but totally welcoming vibe, like a thrifted leather jacket that fits just right.

A mix of die-hard music lovers, casual festival-goers, and people just vibing in their best band tees.

The 2025 lineup is stacked—Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink-182 anchoring the weekend like your ultimate throwback playlist, but with plenty of fresh energy from acts like IDLES, Wet Leg, and Mdou Moctar. There’s even Weird Al because, why not?

It’s one of those lineups where every set feels like a can’t-miss moment, and the undercard is packed with deep cuts for the real ones.

No over-the-top gimmicks—just three days of killer sets, solid food trucks, and enough space to dance or chill depending on your mood.

The Atlanta skyline makes for an epic backdrop, and the crowd energy hits that perfect balance between rowdy and respectful.

