   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2025 Divider 2026 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Shaky Knees 2025: Where Guitar Gods, Indie Icons, and Mosh Pit Mayhem Collide

 
     
   
  Images by Shaky Knees  
     
 

Shaky Knees is that sweet spot where indie, alternative, and rock legends collide with up-and-coming buzz bands—all in the heart of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

 

It’s got this effortlessly cool, slightly grungy, but totally welcoming vibe, like a thrifted leather jacket that fits just right.

 

A mix of die-hard music lovers, casual festival-goers, and people just vibing in their best band tees.

 

The 2025 lineup is stacked—Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink-182 anchoring the weekend like your ultimate throwback playlist, but with plenty of fresh energy from acts like IDLES, Wet Leg, and Mdou Moctar. There’s even Weird Al because, why not?

 

Check Shaky Knees tickets:

 

 

 

It’s one of those lineups where every set feels like a can’t-miss moment, and the undercard is packed with deep cuts for the real ones.

 

Click here to see the full lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

No over-the-top gimmicks—just three days of killer sets, solid food trucks, and enough space to dance or chill depending on your mood.

 

The Atlanta skyline makes for an epic backdrop, and the crowd energy hits that perfect balance between rowdy and respectful.

 

Also try:

Shaky Knees Festival Guide

 

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

 

Shaky Knees 2025 Lineup

 

 

Check Shaky Knees tickets:

 

 
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 