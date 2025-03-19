Why The Snapchat Movie and TV Obsession Is a Goldmine for Content Creators

Snapchat is basically a giant watch party, and the numbers prove it—83% of users are spending more time on movies and TV shows than before, and they’re not just watching; they’re talking, sharing, and obsessing.

With 850 million monthly active users, that’s a lot of eyeballs (and thumbs) scrolling through reactions, behind-the-scenes clips, and hot takes.

For content creators, this is a prime opportunity to tap into one of the most engaged entertainment audiences on any platform.

Creators who lean into movie and TV content can ride the wave of conversation by sharing reaction videos, creating memes, or even partnering with brands looking to get in on the action.

Snapchatters don’t just consume entertainment; they turn it into a social event, with 84% watching alongside friends or family. That means content that sparks discussions—or even just a solid group chat debate—has a real shot at going viral.

So, how do you make the most of it? First, timing is everything. If there’s a major release or an award show coming up, that’s your cue to jump in with hot takes, live reactions, or explainer content.

Second, partnerships matter. Snapchatters are 70% more likely than non-users to want to see creator collaborations, which makes this a great time to team up with brands or even other influencers.

And don’t sleep on trailers—Snapchatters love sharing them, so reaction or breakdown videos could be a solid play.

The key is staying tapped into what’s trending and making content that feels like a natural part of the conversation.

