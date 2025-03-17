Sonic Temple 2025 Is Where Rock Legends and Mosh Pit Dreams Collide

Sonic Temple is the holy grail for rock and metal fans—think massive headliners, high-energy crowds, and an atmosphere that feels like a chaotic, beautiful fever dream.

It takes over Columbus, Ohio (May 8 - 11), turning Historic Crew Stadium into a four-day rock ‘n’ roll battlefield, where legends and rising stars alike throw down some of the hardest sets you’ll ever witness.

The lineup is stacked with names like Linkin Park, Metallica, Korn, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Alice In Chains and more.

The sound is huge, and the vibes are unreal. It’s not just a festival; it’s a full-on rock revival.

Whether you’re into classic heavyweights, modern alt-rock, or deep-cut metalcore, there’s something here that’ll hit you right in the soul.

Plus, the production levels are insane—flames, lights, and pure sonic energy blasting from every stage.

Picture yourself standing in a sea of people, everyone screaming lyrics like their lives depend on it, the ground shaking from the bass, and the air thick with the scent of beer and adrenaline. 🔥

Between sets, you can hit up merch booths, grab some killer food, and just soak in the wild, electric energy that makes Sonic Temple feel less like a festival and more like a movement.

We are under 90 days until we return to the Temple! 🔥



Join us at the Historic Crew Stadium for a weekend unforgettable memories, the best in heavy metal and rock, and some of the finest art exhibitions in the country!



