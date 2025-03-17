   
 
Spacelab
Sonic Temple 2025 Is Where Rock Legends and Mosh Pit Dreams Collide

 
     
   
  Image by  
     
 

Sonic Temple is the holy grail for rock and metal fans—think massive headliners, high-energy crowds, and an atmosphere that feels like a chaotic, beautiful fever dream.

 

It takes over Columbus, Ohio (May 8 - 11), turning Historic Crew Stadium into a four-day rock ‘n’ roll battlefield, where legends and rising stars alike throw down some of the hardest sets you’ll ever witness.

 

The lineup is stacked with names like Linkin Park, Metallica, Korn, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Alice In Chains and more.

 

The sound is huge, and the vibes are unreal. It’s not just a festival; it’s a full-on rock revival.

 

Whether you’re into classic heavyweights, modern alt-rock, or deep-cut metalcore, there’s something here that’ll hit you right in the soul.

 

Plus, the production levels are insane—flames, lights, and pure sonic energy blasting from every stage.

 

Click here to see the full lineup or just scroll down farther below.

 

Picture yourself standing in a sea of people, everyone screaming lyrics like their lives depend on it, the ground shaking from the bass, and the air thick with the scent of beer and adrenaline. 🔥

 

Between sets, you can hit up merch booths, grab some killer food, and just soak in the wild, electric energy that makes Sonic Temple feel less like a festival and more like a movement.

 

 

Sonic Temple Festival Guide

 

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

 

 

Sonc Temple 2025 Lineup

 

 

