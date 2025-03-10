Threads Wants to Match Like-Minded People With Interests Display

Threads is messing around with a new feature that lets you show off your interests right on your profile.

Basically, it’s a way to make it easier to connect with people who are into the same things as you and find content that actually hits.

They’ve been leaning into this whole personalization thing for a minute now.

Maybe they want to lean in on becoming a new dating app as part of the platform?

Not too long ago, they rolled out custom feeds so you could curate your own vibe instead of getting whatever the algorithm throws at you.

Now, adding an “Interests” section feels like the next logical step—giving profiles more personality and making interactions feel less random.

Think about it: you land on someone’s profile, see they’re into the same weird niche hobbies as you, and boom—you’ve got an instant conversation starter.

This could make Threads feel more like a place to build real communities instead of just another scroll zone.

This could actually help creators grow on Threads, which has been way harder than it ever was on old-school Twitter.

A lot of people have hit a wall with their follower counts—some are even losing followers—so they’re starting to feel less connected to the app.

It’s still in testing, so no clue when (or if) it’ll roll out for everyone. But it’s cool to see how Threads is evolving, especially as platforms keep figuring out new ways to make social media feel, well, actually social.