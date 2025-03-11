   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY GUIDES CYBER SECURITY   CRYPTO   MARKETING
 
     
     
 
     
 

Trump Hints at a TikTok Deal: “A Lot of People Want It”

  
     
   
     
 

So, TikTok’s U.S. future is basically a reality show at this point, and Trump is back in the mix, saying there are four different groups looking to buy the app.

 

He dropped this little update while chatting with reporters on Air Force One, making it clear that whatever happens, it’s ultimately his call. Classic.

 

The deadline for TikTok to sell to a U.S. company or face a ban is creeping up—April 5, to be exact—so things are getting serious.

 

 

Trump’s throwing out big names like Elon Musk and Larry Ellison as possible buyers.

 

Musk hasn’t actually said he wants TikTok, but he has been vocal about being against banning it.

 

Meanwhile, a group called “The People’s Bid,” featuring Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, is also in the mix.

 

Ohanian’s take is that TikTok changed the game for creators, so it should be built with them in mind.

 

All of this is happening because a law from January forced ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to either sell or shut down U.S. operations over national security concerns.

 

The Supreme Court backed the law, leading to a short-lived ban, but then Trump got back in office and hit pause, giving TikTok a 75-day extension to figure things out.

 

Now, here’s where it gets extra interesting—Trump is floating the idea of the U.S. government owning 50% of TikTok through a sovereign wealth fund.

 

That way, some of it stays under American control, easing those security fears. It’s a wild concept, but given how unpredictable this whole situation has been, it’s not off the table.

 

At the end of the day, Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz are the ones working behind the scenes to get a deal done before the deadline.

 

Whether TikTok ends up with new owners or gets kicked out of the U.S., we’ll know soon enough. Stay tuned.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 