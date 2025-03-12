TikTok Just Made Selling Easier—Because Returns and Refunds Shouldn’t Be a Nightmare

TikTok just dropped some new features for sellers, making it easier to manage shipping, returns, and overall order flow—whether you're using TikTok Shop or selling through your own setup. More control, fewer headaches. Here’s what TikTok had to say:

"You spoke. We listened. We're here to make your seller journey as frictionless as possible. Although we can't guarantee that shop flexibility will have you touching your toes, we hope these new features provide better support as you continue your selling journey on TikTok Shop." So, what's new? Automated aftersales approvals – Sellers can now auto-approve returns, refunds, replacements, and cancellations. Less manual work, more efficiency.





Custom return windows – You can set your return policy anywhere between 14 and 90 days (though local laws still apply).





PO box exclusions – If shipping to PO boxes causes issues, you can now block them.





Flexible cancelation and return times – More room to manage how long customers have to cancel or return orders.





Final sale for fashion items – Fashion sellers can mark certain products as non-returnable.





– Fashion sellers can mark certain products as non-returnable. Custom handling times – Set how long you need to process orders before they ship. Overall, this gives sellers way more control over their TikTok sales game. But with great power comes great responsibility—if you’re too strict, it could hurt your customer experience (and your brand in the long run). So, while these updates are solid for seller flexibility, it’s still on you to keep things customer-friendly.