Tortuga Music Festival 2025: Where the Music’s Hot, the Drinks Are Cold, and the Ocean’s Right There

Tortuga Music Festival is the dream scenario where country, rock, and pop come together on a beach—literally.

The lineup has a killer mix of country superstars, rock legends, and a few surprises to keep things fresh.

Headlining the weekend, you've got Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs—all absolute powerhouses who know how to throw down live.

Adding to the hype, Ludacris brings some hip-hop fire to the beach, while Shaboozey rides the wave of his rising fame.

Whether you're here for the twang, the beats, or just the good vibes, this lineup has something for everyone.

It all goes down in Fort Lauderdale April 4 - 6, right on the sand on on Fort Lauderdale Beach, so you’re vibing to live music with the ocean breeze and zero bad views.

Plus, it’s got a whole eco-friendly mission with Rock The Ocean, so while you’re singing along, you're also helping marine conservation. Sun, music, and a good cause? It’s a win.

As for the experience, picture this: barefoot in the sand, drink in hand, watching the sunset while your favorite artist plays live.

You’ve got three stages, so you can bounce between headliners and up-and-coming acts, plus all the food and drinks to keep you going.

And when you need a break you can just chill by the water or hit up the conservation exhibits. It’s like a mini beach vacation disguised as a festival, and honestly, that’s the energy we all need.

Tortuga Music Festival 2025 Lineup

