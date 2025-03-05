Ultra Miami’s Stacked Lineups Will Have You Rethinking Your Sleep Schedule

The Ultra Miami day lineups were just released!

Ultra’s Main Stage closers are solid—Everything Always (Dom Dolla b2b John Summit) on Friday, Hardwell on Saturday, and Martin Garrix on Sunday.

RESISTANCE MegaStructure goes deep with takeovers from Amnesia Ibiza, Carl Cox Invites, and Solomun’s Diynamic. Charlotte de Witte, Carl Cox, and Solomun close out their nights with proper techno.

The Worldwide Stage is stacked too—A State Of Trance on Friday, deadmau5 b2b Pendulum on Saturday, and deadmau5’s retro5pective set on Sunday. Ultra’s bringing the heat this year.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

Overall, Ultra 2025 looks like one of the strongest editions yet, blending EDM giants with deeper underground acts, plus some unique B2B pairings and rare performances.

Also try:

Ultra Music Festival Guide

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

The experience is pure, beautiful chaos. Bass shaking your whole body, lights everywhere, and every stage pulling you into a different world.

Ultra Music Festival Lineup

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices: