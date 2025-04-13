Apple Is Rewiring Siri’s Brain and Breaking Up Its Vision Pro Supergroup

A few weeks back, when Apple reshuffled who’s running Siri, it made headlines — and for good reason. But in the background, something just as significant flew under the radar: Apple quietly dismantled the Vision Products Group, the team behind the Vision Pro headset.

Vision Pro development is now taking the same path as the iPhone and iPad, with work split across multiple teams — a structure Steve Jobs put in place years ago and one that’s stuck around for most products under CEO Tim Cook.

Apple shifted Siri leadership from AI chief John Giannandrea to Mike Rockwell, who previously ran the uniquely structured Vision Products Group with its own hardware, software, and services teams.

By late last year, Rockwell had been reporting to hardware chief John Ternus, but with his new role over Siri, he now reports to software head Craig Federighi—part of a broader move to dismantle VPG and fold its teams back into the company.

Rockwell still oversees Vision Pro software and now Siri, while hardware duties have shifted to his former deputies like Paul Meade, who now report directly to John Ternus.