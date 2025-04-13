Apple’s Vision Pro Is Getting a Remix—One for Work, One for Your Wallet

Apple’s still trying to figure out where the Vision Pro fits—and now, it looks like they’re doubling down instead of backing off.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s working on two new versions of the headset.



Originally, the plan was to just update the chip—swapping out the M2 for an upcoming M5—but now things are getting a little more ambitious.



One version aims to be lighter and more affordable, which could help the Vision Pro feel less like a luxury demo unit and more like something you’d actually wear for more than 20 minutes.

The other model is designed to plug directly into a Mac.



The real difference comes down to immersion.

A canceled prototype reportedly had transparent lenses, but the new version sticks closer to the current Vision Pro design.

This Mac-tethered headset is all about ultra-low latency—perfect for pro use cases like surgical imaging or flight simulation, where every millisecond counts and wireless just doesn’t cut it.



Apple’s still figuring out how to make the Vision Pro click with regular consumers.

Internally, they’ve debated whether to keep pushing or switch gears entirely. But with billions already sunk into development—and the recent death of the Apple Car project—they’re not exactly in a position to walk away without raising eyebrows.