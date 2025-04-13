   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES  

CYBER SECURITY

   CRYPTO
 
     
     
 
     
 

Apple’s Vision Pro Is Getting a Remix—One for Work, One for Your Wallet

  
     
   
  When you purchase through links in this article, Spacelab may earn an affiliate commission.  
     
 

Apple’s still trying to figure out where the Vision Pro fits—and now, it looks like they’re doubling down instead of backing off.

 

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s working on two new versions of the headset.


Originally, the plan was to just update the chip—swapping out the M2 for an upcoming M5—but now things are getting a little more ambitious.



One version aims to be lighter and more affordable, which could help the Vision Pro feel less like a luxury demo unit and more like something you’d actually wear for more than 20 minutes.

 

The other model is designed to plug directly into a Mac.


The real difference comes down to immersion.

 

A canceled prototype reportedly had transparent lenses, but the new version sticks closer to the current Vision Pro design.

 

This Mac-tethered headset is all about ultra-low latency—perfect for pro use cases like surgical imaging or flight simulation, where every millisecond counts and wireless just doesn’t cut it.


Apple’s still figuring out how to make the Vision Pro click with regular consumers.

 

Internally, they’ve debated whether to keep pushing or switch gears entirely. But with billions already sunk into development—and the recent death of the Apple Car project—they’re not exactly in a position to walk away without raising eyebrows.

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 