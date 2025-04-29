🔥ChatGPT Just Became Your New Personal Shopper and It's Weirdly Good at It

OpenAI just upgraded ChatGPT with new shopping features, turning your casual chatbot session into a full-blown online shopping assistant.

The way you search and buy might never feel the same again, and you will want to see why that matters before your next checkout.

OpenAI has been busy leveling up ChatGPT (including a possible social network and rolling image creation tools to free users), and now it is not just answering your questions — it is helping you shop.

The update plugs real-time product results right into the conversation, powered by partnered data from Shopify, Instacart, Klarna, and more.

Picture asking for the best sneakers under $100 and getting a shoppable list without ever leaving the chat.

This move puts ChatGPT closer to becoming a hybrid search-and-shopping engine, one that feels a lot more personal than clicking around ten browser tabs.

Instead of handing you a thousand links, it slices through the noise and brings back actual items you can buy now, with direct links to the stores.

Right now, the feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, with plans to widen access soon.

It's an early look at how AI might be slipping into the future of ecommerce — blending casual conversation, smart search, and a buy button that feels way too easy to tap.