🔥Gen Z Isn’t Just Scrolling On Social Media—They’re Shopping, Curating, and Connecting

Gen Z gets talked about a lot in marketing—and for good reason. A report from Meta shows this.
They make up a third of the global population, and in the U.S., the average 25-year-old is already out-earning boomers at the same age.
The line between creator and celebrity used to be a chasm.
They're not just the next wave of buyers—they’re already spending.
This generation grew up fully online.
Social media isn’t just for fun—it’s how they talk, shop, and figure out who they are.
They switch apps based on vibe, context, or the kind of convo they want to have. One person might be chatting with a friend across Instagram, iMessage, and WhatsApp—all at the same time, about completely different things.
For Gen Z, sharing content is communicating. Sending memes or Reels is like saying “I’m thinking of you” without actually saying it.
Two-thirds of Gen Z share videos this way. It’s low-risk, high-connection. It also explains why they respond better to content that feels personal—faces, eye contact, and conversation-style storytelling work.
They’re also picky about what’s on their feeds.
Gen Z curates their content to match their specific interests, moods, and goals.
It’s less about what’s trending and more about what’s relevant to them. Even search looks different—they use short-form videos to learn new skills, find products, or get inspired.
They follow niche creators, or sometimes none at all, since the algorithm handles the heavy lifting.
For brands, this means flexibility is everything.
Don’t lean on one big idea—create a system that can adapt to multiple formats and moods.
Work with creators who actually do something—educators, motivators, storytellers—and boost their content to new audiences.
Shopping also just happens in the feed. Gen Z is in “consideration mode” constantly.
If a product catches their eye more than once, it sticks. They might save it for later, come back to it around a birthday, or just impulse-buy. AI and creators are driving discovery, and Gen Z doesn’t mind a well-placed ad—if it feels relevant.
Quick responses matter, too. Whether it’s a person or a bot, they just want help fast. Most are totally fine with AI as long as it solves the problem. And the more touchpoints they have with a brand, the more likely they are to convert.
Frequency builds familiarity—and intent.
To reach Gen Z, meet them where they scroll.
Use creative that feels human, show up in different formats, and speak to their specific interests.
Blend culture, connection, and commerce in a way that feels natural. They’re not just open to discovery—they expect it.