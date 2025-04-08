   
 
Instagram’s New Secret Code Feature Is for Your Inner Circle, Not the Algorithm

  
  When you purchase through links in this article, we may earn an affiliate commission.  
     
 

Instagram’s rolling out a new “locked posts” feature that hides content behind a secret code.

 

No Close Friends, no subscriptions—just a code you share with whoever you want.

 

If they’ve got the digits, they get the post. If not, they’re out.

 

 

It’s a lightweight way to share selectively, whether you’re teasing a new project, posting inside jokes, or just keeping things a little more private.

 

And unlike other features, you don’t need to charge people or make a second account.

 

This could hit the sweet spot between full-on public posts and locked-down subscription content. It’s casual, it’s simple, and honestly, it feels like something Instagram should’ve done a while ago.

 

No official launch date yet—it’s still in testing—but if it rolls out, this might be the low-key tool users didn’t know they needed.

 
   
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
