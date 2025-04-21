🔥Instagram Is Testing Storylines — A Way To Combine Stories With Someone. Find Out How.

Instagram wants you and your friends to build stories together.

It’s testing a new feature called Storylines, letting groups post into a shared Story during events.

Instead of a dozen random Stories from the same night, everyone’s memories get stitched into one stream — kind of like a live digital scrapbook.

Storylines will show up in a separate tab inside Stories, making it easier to find group content without endless tapping.

It’s all about shifting Stories from “me” to “us,” especially at festivals, weddings, or just chaotic Tuesday trivia nights.

The test fits right into Instagram’s bigger goal of keeping you busy inside the app during real-world events — similar to Event Chats.

No official rollout date yet, but if you’ve ever wanted a group Story that didn’t feel like a mess, Instagram’s working on it.