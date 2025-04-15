   
 
Spacelab
🔥The Meta Monopoly Trial Is On—And Zuckerberg Isn’t Hiding This Time. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are on the table.

  
     
 

Meta’s antitrust trial is continuing today, with Mark Zuckerberg fresh off the stand after testifying Monday—something he’s reportedly tried to dodge for years.

 

The case, brought by Trump-era antitrust officials, could threaten the $1.3 trillion company he built.

 

The FTC claims Meta turned Facebook into a monopoly by buying up rivals like Instagram and WhatsApp, calling it a “buy-or-bury” strategy. If they win, they’ll likely push for Meta to sell both platforms.

 

 

Meta argues the FTC is defining the market too narrowly, ignoring TikTok, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. They also point out the deals were approved over a decade ago.

 

Zuckerberg pushed back on the idea that Meta is just about connecting friends and family.

 

He said it’s also a platform for entertainment and discovery—much broader than the FTC’s framing.

 

The FTC hit back with an old 2011 email where Zuckerberg called Instagram a “viable competitor” in mobile photos, which he saw as the future. That kind of message doesn’t help Meta’s case.

 

Zuckerberg reportedly tried to get Trump to settle before the trial began.

 
 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
