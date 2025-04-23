🔥Creators, Meet Your New Best Friend: Meta AI-Powered Horizon Editor For VR. It Builds From An Image.

Meta’s Horizon Desktop Editor just leveled up.

As of April 15, 2025, creators in the US, UK, and Canada can now generate 3D models, textures, and skyboxes using AI prompts, making it way faster and easier to build virtual worlds.

The editor launched in early access back in February, replacing the old in-VR tools for Horizon Worlds.

It’s a Windows-only app that runs through Meta Quest Link, built for creators used to Unity-style workflows, asset imports, and TypeScript logic.

It’s live in 23 Horizon Worlds countries for creators 13 and older.

Meta’s also backing it with a $50 million Creator Fund to reward high-quality experiences, although it still takes a steep 47.5% cut from in-world purchases.

To help creators get started, there’s a new Learn Center, VSCode support, and community forums for those moving from VR creation.

Still, not everything’s smooth — people are calling out the high revenue share and the fact that Horizon creations can’t be ported elsewhere.

Meanwhile, a whistleblower complaint filed in April claims Meta prioritized profits over child safety in Horizon Worlds, raising fresh concerns about user privacy.

With tough criticism around graphics and engagement, 2025 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Meta’s metaverse dreams.