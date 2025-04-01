🔥 Substack’s Got Your Back: New Legal Defense Fund Protects Writers From Government Heat

Substack’s not just helping you hit “publish” anymore—they’re stepping up with legal support if governments come after you for what you write.

They just launched a $250K Legal Defense Fund to back writers who get hit with government pushback.

For indie journalists and creators without big media behind them, this could be the thing that lets them hit publish instead of playing it safe.

It’s real, not just PR. They’ve already helped a couple people quietly, and now they’re making it official.

It’s not a free-for-all though. The fund’s for government crackdowns, not messy breakups or online drama.

If you’re in trouble for reporting or speaking out, that’s where they might come in.

They’ll decide case-by-case, so no, it’s not “say anything and we’ve got the bill,” but it’s still a bold move when most platforms are playing it safe.

It’s Substack saying, if you’re brave enough to speak up, we might be right there with you.

Spacelab articles and guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.