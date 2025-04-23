   
 
Spacelab
🔥Threads Opens to Global Advertisers. It’s Meta’s New Playground Now.

  
     
 

Threads just launched global ad access, letting all Meta advertisers run campaigns in over 30 countries.

 

If you thought Threads was just a Twitter clone, this shift could quietly reshape how brands connect with younger audiences.

  
 

 

 

After a quiet test run with brands like Nike and Amazon, every Meta advertiser can now join the party. If you use Ads Manager, you can post on Threads.

 

This is Meta doing Meta—linking platforms and giving brands a fresh feed to work with.

 

Threads isn’t Facebook. It’s not Instagram either.

 

It’s trying to be chatty and low-key, like a group thread you don’t hate.

 

The ads match that vibe: single image or text-only formats. No autoplay, no chaos (yet).

What’s interesting is the strategy.

 

Meta is betting subtlety works better here—something quieter might cut through Gen Z’s scroll fatigue.

 

Threads ads are powered by Meta’s main engine, not just Threads behavior. So if you like a hoodie on Instagram, expect to see it again here.

 

The window of opportunity? It’s now. Threads still has breathing room. Less content means early brands might actually get noticed.

 

Whether Threads turns into a real ad channel or just another test site, the monetization switch is live—and it’s moving fast.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
