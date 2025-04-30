   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY GUIDES MARKETING SPONSORSHIP  
 
     
     
 
     
 

🔥X Now Supports 4K Video Uploads, So Yes, Your High-Def Rants Are Welcome

  
  When you purchase through links in this article, we may earn an affiliate commission.  
     
 

X is officially rolling out support for 4K video uploads, giving creators, brands, and everyday posters a sharper, cleaner way to share content.

 

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to actually care about posting videos on X, this might be it—something big just changed under the hood.

 

  
 

 

Previously, X allowed paying subscribers to upload 1080p videos up to 8GB in size and about three hours long, according to its support page. But with 4K uploads now rolling out, the platform could be rethinking those size limits.

 

Whether you’re a filmmaker, a podcaster, or a front-facing-phone philosopher, the platform just quietly opened the door for high-res content that doesn’t look like it was filmed on a toaster.

 

With 4K uploads now in the mix, creators have more room to flex their production value and experiment with cinematic vibes—without sacrificing playback speed or UX.

 

The update is part of X’s broader push to be taken seriously as a destination for video. While YouTube still owns longform, and TikTok has shortform on lock, X is trying to carve out a space somewhere in between—with video quality that finally doesn’t feel like an afterthought.


 

That said, this rollout is still early. Not every user has it yet, and performance can vary depending on your device and account settings.

 

But if you’re in, you’re in—so it might be time to revisit your archives and re-upload that one mini-doc, concert clip, or tutorial in all its pixel-packed glory.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab

Tech, Music, and Creative Culture

A Home for Independent Thinkers
 
Independent and built for discovery. It’s not just about covering the news—it’s about shaping the conversation.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2025       SEARCH
2026        
 
     
 

 