🔥X Now Supports 4K Video Uploads, So Yes, Your High-Def Rants Are Welcome

Previously, X allowed paying subscribers to upload 1080p videos up to 8GB in size and about three hours long, according to its support page. But with 4K uploads now rolling out, the platform could be rethinking those size limits.
Whether you’re a filmmaker, a podcaster, or a front-facing-phone philosopher, the platform just quietly opened the door for high-res content that doesn’t look like it was filmed on a toaster.
With 4K uploads now in the mix, creators have more room to flex their production value and experiment with cinematic vibes—without sacrificing playback speed or UX.
The update is part of X’s broader push to be taken seriously as a destination for video. While YouTube still owns longform, and TikTok has shortform on lock, X is trying to carve out a space somewhere in between—with video quality that finally doesn’t feel like an afterthought.
That said, this rollout is still early. Not every user has it yet, and performance can vary depending on your device and account settings.
But if you’re in, you’re in—so it might be time to revisit your archives and re-upload that one mini-doc, concert clip, or tutorial in all its pixel-packed glory.