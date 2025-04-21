🔥YouTube Virtual Influencer Boom Is Way Bigger Than You Think. Find Out Why.

YouTube’s new Culture & Trends Report shows virtual influencers are way past sci-fi — they’re your next binge.

The number of creators using virtual avatars has more than doubled since 2021, and they’re pulling real audiences fast.

Forget clunky 2000s CGI — today’s virtual creators range from polished 3D personas to AI-driven personalities with full cinematic universes.

52% of Gen Z subscribers say they’ve watched content from a virtual creator in the past year.

YouTube’s data also shows audiences care more about connection than whether a creator is real or virtual.

The line between human and digital is officially blurry, and viewers are all in.

For brands, virtual creators offer a drama-free way to build loyal communities — no PTO required.

As AI gets better, expect even more to pop up across fashion, gaming, wellness, and beyond.

Bottom line: virtual influencers are no longer a side quest.

They’re becoming a real part of how we watch, connect, and create — and honestly, it’s exciting to see the future get this personal.