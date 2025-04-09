🔥YouTube Just Dropped AI Music Features and They’re Actually Useful

So YouTube’s testing two new things: one’s an AI that helps you make songs with artists like Charli XCX, and the other’s an ID check if you’re trying to watch age-restricted stuff.

The music thing is called Creator Music, and it lets creators use AI to generate short clips that sound like real artists—but only the ones who said yes to being part of it.

It's been in testing since 2023, and is being rolled out to people now.

You can find it in a new “Music Assistant” tab in Creator Music.

Right now it’s just for a few people making Shorts, but it’s giving TikTok-core soundtrack energy without the licensing drama.

The ID check is more about making sure people under 18 aren’t watching stuff they shouldn’t.

So instead of just clicking “I’m old enough,” you might have to actually prove it with a license or card. YouTube says it won’t save your info, but still, kind of a vibe shift.

Basically, YouTube’s leaning into AI creativity while also trying to be the responsible one.

We’ll see how it goes. For now, AI Charli XCX sounds way more fun than scanning your driver’s license.