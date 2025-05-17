🔥ChatGPT Just Got Vibe Coding Superpowers. Find Out More And How It Compares To Gemini, Claude, Copilot And More.

OpenAI just dropped Codex, a new AI coding agent baked directly into ChatGPT, and it changes how we write and run code inside one of the world’s most popular AI tools. Codex in ChatGPT isn’t just writing code—it’s turning your ideas into working projects while you’re still mid-sentence. But here’s the twist: what it actually does might quietly shift how everyone from devs to total beginners build digital stuff. Let’s talk vibe coding for a second—those moments when you’re not really coding for a big project, you’re just building something fast, fun, or personal. Right now, ChatGPT with Codex is the top pick for that. It’s got a good sense of flow, takes suggestions in plain language, and can run things live. Gemini from Google feels more like a genius in a library—knows a lot but doesn’t always vibe with your rhythm. Claude’s better at talking through the logic than actually getting hands-on with the code. Microsoft’s Copilot is great if you’re deep in GitHub already, but it’s less playful. Perplexity’s not in the coding zone—it’s more of a research assistant. So if you’re trying to build a weird web toy, write a quick script, or tinker with something for school, Codex in ChatGPT is the one that feels like it’s coding with you, not just for you. What does this mean for everyday life? Say you’re running a small business and want to automate some boring task—Codex can help you write that script without hiring a dev. Or maybe you’re a student and need to build something for class—you can now make it way faster. Even if you’re just trying to level up a hobby or launch a side project, this makes things more doable. It turns coding into a conversation, not an uphill battle. You don’t have to know how to code like a pro to make tech work for you anymore. Codex in ChatGPT isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a whole shift in how we think about coding. It takes the pressure off knowing every little thing and lets you build as you go. Whether you’re in tech or just tech-adjacent, this kind of hands-on AI is about to make “I made this” a whole lot more common.