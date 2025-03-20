WTF Is Vibecoding And Why Are People Freaking Out About It?

Vibecoding. The name alone sounds like something dreamed up over too much cold brew, but the concept is solid.

Instead of wrestling with code, you just tell an AI what you want, and it builds the app or website for you—no semicolons, no debugging, just vibes.

This isn’t replacing developers anytime soon, but for simple projects—personal apps, small business tools—it’s surprisingly effective.

Companies like Cursor, Replit Agent, Lovable, Bolt, and Vercel are racing to perfect it, and some are nailing it.

It’s wild how fast an idea turns into a working tool.

It’s not flawless. AI struggles with complex projects, sometimes forgetting what it was doing or fixing one thing while breaking another. But it's improving every week.

As for pricing, usage-based models can feel like taking an Uber without checking surge pricing.

Still, this is making software creation more accessible.

Some platforms will lean into design flexibility, others into pure automation.

Either way, coding is shifting from a niche skill to something anyone can play with. You don’t need to code—you just need to describe what you want.

Vibecoding Companies and Tools

IDEs: Cursor

Text-to-web app/website platforms: Replit Agent Lovable Bolt Vercel



Other platforms: Squarespace Wix Figma Canva Google Docs Excel



Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.