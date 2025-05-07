🔥Figma AI Just Became Your New Vibe Coding Teammate. It Turn Prompts Into Prototypes, Even If You Don’t Know How To Code.

Figma just launched a powerful new suite of AI features designed to help users generate complete websites, web apps, and marketing assets straight from a simple prompt.

It’s not just helping designers—it’s coming for your whole workflow.

Figma’s AI release is part of its wider shift from a prototyping tool to an AI-first creation platform, leaning into what CEO Dylan Field calls the next phase of design tooling.

The update includes three major AI features: Make Designs, which creates full layouts from natural language; AI-enhanced asset search, which lets users find anything in their workspace or the Figma community by describing what they need; and a reworked font picker that adapts to your context and style.

These aren’t just toy tools for mockups.

Early testers can already generate production-level front-end designs, complete with layout, color scheme, and copy.

And because it’s built right into the Figma canvas, you’re never jumping between tabs or patching together exports from third-party generators.

Here’s where things get interesting: Figma is also testing an AI-powered editor that can refine, rewrite, or even generate content for landing pages and marketing campaigns.

Think landing page hero text or product descriptions that actually match the vibe of your design.

This is particularly relevant if you’re building with tools like Wix Studio, WordPress, or Hostinger’s AI Website Builder. Figma’s playing nice with your whole stack.

And for people coding live in Replit or setting up micro-SaaS experiments on the weekend, this could cut the prototyping phase from days to minutes.

You can go from idea to UI to MVP in one space—with the kind of vibe consistency that designers spend years perfecting.

Under the hood, the AI tools are trained on publicly available data and Figma's own design resources, not user files.

That’s a deliberate move—part privacy play, part creative control.

There’s no timeline yet for a full rollout, but some features are already available to select users and enterprise customers.

This AI suite isn’t trying to replace designers or devs—it’s trying to speed them up without breaking their rhythm.

If you’ve ever spent hours vibe coding a concept in Framer or WordPress, only to get stuck rewriting button text for the fifth time, this release is speaking your language.