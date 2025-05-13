🔥Google Veo AI Can Now Turn Product Photos Into 3D Models. Online Shopping Will Never Be The Same

Google just launched a new AI tool that transforms regular product photos into 360-degree 3D models, making shopping listings on Search and Shopping way more visual. Next time you’re deep in a sneaker hunt or comparing gadgets, don’t be surprised if your shopping results start spinning back at you. But the real story is what this says about the future of how we browse, buy, and experience products online—this isn’t just another filter on top of e-commerce. The tool uses Google’s latest AI imaging techniques to generate photorealistic 3D spins of products from just a few flat images, meaning sellers don’t need expensive gear or manual modeling. The company says all it takes is a handful of product shots taken from different angles—no need for LiDAR scanners or specialized setups. Then AI does the rest, stitching the angles together into a rotatable view you can explore directly in the listing. It’s rolling out to merchants in the US first, focused on shoes (because let’s be honest, everyone zooms in on the heel anyway), with plans to expand to more categories later. The models show up on Google Search and Google Shopping results, making it feel less like browsing a flat webpage and more like holding the product in your hand. This ties directly into Google’s broader AI strategy for search and commerce. We’ve already seen Veo—their new video generation model—flex its creative muscles across cinematic AI videos. Now, Google’s essentially teaching AI to understand the real world in 3D. Combine that with AR try-ons and tools like AI-generated backgrounds or dynamic lighting, and you’re looking at the start of a new visual layer for online shopping. What’s happening here isn’t just about convenience. It’s about trust. These 3D previews give shoppers more confidence that what they’re clicking on is actually what they’ll get—without needing to bounce between tabs, reviews, and YouTube unboxings. For sellers, it’s a game-changer. Making content that performs visually used to mean studio lights, models, and a budget. Now it’s just good angles and the right AI pipeline. Expect this to roll out wider, especially as tools like Veo keep evolving Google’s visual intelligence stack.