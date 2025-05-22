Instagram Creators And Influencers Are Flipping Their Social Media Marketing Playbook Likes Are Out—Shares Are In. Creators And Influencers Are Flipping Their Strategy—TikTok Style.

Instagram engagement is tanking for creators who post like it's 2022—but there's a smarter way to create content that actually gets shared. The key isn’t more posts—it’s better ones, and the playbook just changed in a big way. Creating for Instagram in 2025 isn’t about chasing trends or gaming the algorithm with tricks from last year. Check out our Paycheck series: TikTok To Paycheck Instagram To Paycheck Threads To Paycheck It’s about designing content that stops the scroll, starts conversations, and gets passed around in group chats. Social Media Examiner just dropped a guide that breaks down how to make content that doesn’t just land likes—it travels. Here’s what matters now, and how to build for it. Think Shares First, Not Likes

The biggest shift? Shared posts are now the new gold. Instagram’s algorithm is increasingly favoring content that gets sent via DMs or reshared to stories. If your post makes someone say, “Wait, I need to show this to someone,” you’re doing it right. That means pivoting away from filler and focusing on real takeaways—how-tos, niche memes, helpful tips, or quick hits of inspiration. Make the Save Button Irresistible

Saving is the new silent applause. Carousel posts with clear, actionable insights or quick tutorials are winning because they offer value people want to revisit. Think: “3 angles to shoot your outfit that actually work” or “how to use trending audio without being cringe.” Content that earns saves gets resurfaced in Explore—and that’s where real reach lives. Write Like You’re Talking to a Real Person

Captions still matter. A lot. But long, bloated blocks of text don’t cut it anymore. Instead, go for clean formatting, sentence breaks, and a voice that sounds like you—not a brand deck. The best captions read like a friend who’s in on the joke, not someone pitching you something. Stop Posting Like It’s a Billboard

If your visuals only say “look at me,” they won’t go far. Instead of polished perfection, posts that show process, mess, or “wait, did you see that?” moments are more likely to connect. Content that feels native to stories or group chats travels better than content that screams ad. Give People a Reason to DM You

CTAs that invite replies or remixing work better than passive asks. Instead of “save this for later,” try “send this to your chaotic friend” or “which one are you?” It’s a subtle but powerful shift—you're building interaction into the content, not just asking for it. Bonus Tip: Use Instagram’s Native Tools

Using features like Collabs, Remix, or adding music isn’t just a creative flex—it gives your content a distribution boost. Instagram quietly favors content that uses new or underused tools, so even a small switch—like turning a static post into a Reel with trending audio—can increase discoverability. The Bottom Line

Content that wins in 2025 isn’t just beautiful or informative—it’s usable, emotional, and built to move. If your post doesn’t give someone a reason to react, respond, or share, the algorithm probably won’t either. So yeah, the aesthetic still matters. But the real power is in content that people want to carry forward. And that’s what Instagram is watching now.