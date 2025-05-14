🔥Meta Edits App For Instagram and Facebook Is Now Strong Enough To Replace CapCut and That Was the Plan All Along

Meta just dropped new updates to its Edits app, adding beat markers and clip trimming to make your short-form video workflow smoother across Instagram and Facebook.



If you’ve ever rage-quit a Reel halfway through editing, this update might actually keep you in the game.

If you’re a content creator juggling platforms and deadlines, Edits is becoming less of a backup plan and more of a viable option.

Worth a look—especially if you’ve got one too many apps crowding your workflow already.

It's Meta’s in-house video editor for creators, and it's shaping up to be a legit alternative to third-party apps like CapCut—especially if your main focus is Meta’s own platforms.

The latest features are subtle but essential: beat syncing now lets you time clips to the music with more precision, and new trim controls make cutting and rearranging clips way less tedious.

It’s the kind of quality-of-life update that makes the whole process feel a little less like a chore.

Meta’s also testing new tools that align with its broader vision: creators as full-stack production teams.

By building Edits into the core app experience (no app-switching required), Meta’s nudging users to stay inside its ecosystem rather than jumping to TikTok or CapCut for the heavy lifting.

It's about turning Instagram and Facebook into places where you not only post but create.

Even though TikTok still dominates when it comes to native video creativity, Meta’s betting that integrating creator tools directly into its platforms is the next frontier.

And while this isn’t the kind of flashy update that trends overnight, it is the kind that saves time, minimizes frustration, and keeps your content on-brand.