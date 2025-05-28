🔥 Meta Is Opening More Stores To Sell Vr Headsets, Smart Glasses, And The Future. Turns Out The Metaverse Wants A Street Address.

Meta just confirmed it wants to open more physical stores to showcase its growing lineup of VR headsets, smart glasses, and wearables. Why? The company thinks seeing is believing—especially when the future of tech lives on your face. The move is part of Meta’s long game to bring spatial computing into the mainstream. Think Quest headsets, Ray-Ban smart glasses, and whatever hybrid reality device comes next—all needing a try-before-you-buy moment that’s hard to replicate online. Right now, Meta’s lone physical space is a sleek demo zone in Burlingame, California, where you can test Quest headsets, check out Meta AI features on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and basically get hands-on with the tech that’s usually locked behind a screen. The plan going forward is more stores, more cities, and more ways to explore what Meta calls “the next chapter of computing.” It’s also about controlling the narrative. As Apple Vision Pro starts creeping into public awareness and Xreal pushes lightweight AR glasses, Meta needs to shape the in-person experience around its own hardware—and not leave it to third-party retailers or YouTube reviews. With generative AI becoming part of its Ray-Ban experience and rumors swirling about new Quest models and AR wearables, Meta seems to want its retail game to match its product roadmap. This all lines up with a bigger shift in how people shop for emerging tech. We’re not just scrolling through specs anymore. Whether it's a $500 headset or AI-enabled glasses, people want to try it, wear it, and actually feel it in real-world lighting with real-world questions. Meta's betting that an in-person space—curated, guided, and immersive—can close that gap. There’s no timeline yet for new store launches, but this expansion signals Meta isn’t treating its hardware as a side hustle. The company wants to be more than just the platform you post to—it wants to own the device you post from. If Meta pulls this off, we might be entering a weird new reality where tech retail is no longer boring. It might actually be...fun.