🔥Patreon Just Unlocked a New Way To Get Paid—And Apple Can’t Stop It

  
     
   
     
 

Patreon’s iOS app can now accept web-based payments directly, thanks to recent U.S. policy changes in the App Store that loosened restrictions on linking out to external purchases.

 

So what does that actually mean for creators? It opens the door to bypassing Apple’s 15 to 30 percent cut on in-app payments—and that’s a bigger shift than it sounds.

 

 

Instead of trying to funnel everything through Apple’s in-app system, Patreon now lets users tap through to complete subscriptions on the web.

 

The UI shows a message letting users know they’re leaving the app, along with a clear explanation of where they’re headed.

 

It’s subtle, but it flips the control back to the creator and the platform, not the gatekeepers.

 

The change is only possible because of updated U.S. Department of Justice rules, which now require Apple to allow “link out” options for apps like Patreon.

 

So far, the update only impacts U.S. users, but it signals a broader push across the creator economy to claw back control over monetization pipelines—especially on mobile, where platforms used to be locked in.

 

It’s a big deal if you’re building a paid membership or exclusive content model, especially if mobile traffic makes up a good chunk of your audience.

 

This update could mean higher margins, smoother conversion flows, and fewer weird payment drop-offs mid-signup.

 

Patreon didn’t shout about the change, but the implications are loud.

 
 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
