🔥 This New Report Said Social Media Marketing Just Shifted By A Lot. Find Out What Creators Need to Know About Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and X Strategy.

The 2025 Social Media Marketing Industry Report just dropped, and it’s packed with insights from over 1,400 marketers on what’s working, what’s fading, and where the next wave of growth is coming from. But here’s the thing: the platforms you think matter most? They’re not the ones marketers are betting on. Let’s get into the trends shaping your next strategy—before your competitors catch on. It’s not just another yearly roundup. This year’s report shows real shifts in how marketers are playing the game—and who’s winning at it. Facebook is finally slipping in relevance, LinkedIn has pulled ahead of Instagram for B2B, and YouTube’s getting ready for a serious organic push. Meanwhile, TikTok’s split the industry: some swear by its exposure, others are tapping out entirely. Here are the biggest takeaways from the report, translated for creators and digital marketers who don’t have time for 40+ charts: 1. Video Isn’t Optional Anymore Nearly half of marketers (46%) say video is their most important content type—way ahead of written or static visuals. YouTube leads the charge, with 67% of marketers planning to boost their presence there. Instagram video and LinkedIn video are also trending up. If you’ve been on the fence about video, consider this your sign to move. 2. Facebook Is Still Big—But It’s Slipping Facebook’s still the most used platform overall, but its grip is loosening. Only 37% of marketers rank it as their #1 platform, down from 44% in 2024. LinkedIn (now at 29%) has taken the #2 spot and is dominant in B2B. If you're marketing to businesses and not investing in LinkedIn content, you’re leaving attention on the table. 3. Instagram and LinkedIn Are Your Organic Growth BFFs Marketers say they’ll increase organic posting most on LinkedIn (61%) and Instagram (55%) in the next year. For B2B, LinkedIn is the obvious winner. For B2C, Instagram continues to be the platform of choice—especially for building loyal fans. X/Twitter? Not so much. Half of marketers say they won’t touch it at all. 4. TikTok: Hype or Headache? TikTok delivers exposure like no other—78% of users say it boosts visibility—but only 27% are actively using it. Even more telling: 51% have no plans to use it. That’s a big jump from last year. The takeaway? TikTok might be powerful, but not everyone’s built for the pressure cooker. 5. AI Is Already In the Room—and It’s Doing the Work Sixty-nine percent of marketers are using generative AI tools weekly or daily. Top uses? Creating content (70%), brainstorming ideas (67%), and expanding on those ideas (66%). Daily use is most common among the more experienced crowd, and B2B marketers are leading the charge in automating repetitive tasks. If you’re not using AI to lighten your workload and level up your output, you’re working harder than you need to. 6. Instagram Ads Top the “Need to Learn” List More marketers want to learn about Instagram ads (57%) than any other type. Facebook ads follow closely (56%), but interest in LinkedIn ads is rapidly rising—especially among B2B marketers. So if you’ve only been boosting posts, it might be time to sharpen your targeting and get strategic with your spend. Bottom Line?

This report is your cheat sheet to what’s actually moving the needle in 2025. If you’re a creator, strategist, or digital marketer trying to stay ahead of the algorithm (and the competition), this data isn’t just helpful—it’s foundational. The full report is free and available now at Social Media Examiner. Dive in before your next planning session. You’ll want these numbers in the room.