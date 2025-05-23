🔥 Social Media Is Not Just Tiktok And Vibes Anymore. Here’s What Actually Works On Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin, And More In 2025.

Social media isn’t one-size-fits-all anymore—Buffer just dropped a fresh guide breaking down what platforms are actually working in 2025, and what kinds of content perform best on each one.

But if you think it’s all about TikTok dances and Instagram aesthetics, this might throw you—some unexpected platforms are quietly pulling serious weight behind the scenes. The playbook’s changed. Here's where to show up—and what to bring when you do. Turns out, creators and brands are leaning way harder into platform-specific content strategies than ever before. Check out our Paycheck series: TikTok To Paycheck Instagram To Paycheck Threads To Paycheck The Buffer report talks about how Facebook might be “boring” in some circles, but it's still pulling in results for community-building and link clicks. YouTube remains the long-form king, with Shorts holding down the quick-hit attention economy. TikTok is still the chaos engine we love, but you’ll want to read the fine print on what’s working now—especially with features like Search, Shop, and Creator Tools changing fast. Instagram’s shifting too. Static posts are struggling unless you’ve got a serious hook, but Reels and carousels are quietly doing numbers. Add in Notes and Broadcast Channels for DM-level engagement, and the app’s starting to act more like a personal newsletter than a photo album. Then there’s LinkedIn—yes, that LinkedIn—which has become an unlikely favorite for creators who want to mix professional with personal. Think lo-fi career storytelling, content breakdowns, or startup advice that reads like a group chat with a résumé attached. The real takeaway? You don’t need to be everywhere—but you do need to understand where your audience scrolls, taps, and hangs out when they’re not looking for memes. This guide breaks it all down, with tips on what to post, how often, and which platforms actually give you reach instead of ghosting your content after an hour. So if your engagement’s tanking or you’re just trying to stop yelling into the algorithm void, this is your signal to realign.