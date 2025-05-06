🔥Spotify Just Exposed Podcast Play Counts. Your Favorite Podcast Might Not Be as Popular as You Think.

Spotify just added public play counts to podcast episodes, giving listeners and creators a clear look at how many times each episode has been streamed.

And if that sounds like just another metric, think again—this tiny number might quietly rewrite how podcast success is measured, marketed, and maybe even monetized.

Spotify’s move is part analytics transparency, part creator power play.

Now when you open a podcast episode page, you’ll see a stream count listed under the description—think of it like YouTube views, but for audio. It’s not retroactive (so older episodes won’t show numbers yet), and it’s rolling out globally starting today.

For podcast hosts, this feature finally gives public proof of reach, which can mean better leverage for ad deals and collabs.

For listeners, it’s a subtle trust signal—high play counts can act as social proof, nudging people toward episodes that are already getting traction.

But this isn’t just about bragging rights.

It’s also about data visibility, especially at a time when creators are asking platforms for more control over their content performance. Public play counts might not sound radical, but they shift the power dynamic just a bit more in favor of the people behind the mic.

If you're curious which podcasts actually get listened to versus which ones just look popular? This update might give you a whole new filter for what’s worth your time.