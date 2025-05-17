   
 
Spacelab
🔥Threads Just Handed Creators a Social Media Win—Finally, a Bio That Keeps Up With You

  
     
 

Threads just dropped a new feature that lets users add multiple links to their profile bio—yes, finally.


You might want to think twice before skipping this update, especially if you're juggling projects, side hustles, or just like having more than one digital identity.

 

 

How To Actually Make Money On Threads

 

For creators, marketers, and digital multitaskers, this is a win.

 

Threads is leaning into utility by letting users link out to multiple destinations—whether it's your newsletter, merch store, latest TikTok, or even a backup Instagram account.

 

You no longer have to choose between your portfolio and your YouTube channel; now both can live up top, no third-party link-in-bio tool required.

 

It’s a small update that makes Threads feel a little more like a real tool for people who do stuff online.

 

Threads also added new link analytics, giving users basic insights into how their bio links are performing.

 

You can now track link taps and get a clearer picture of what your followers are actually clicking on—perfect for creators looking to understand what’s working and where the traffic’s flowing.

 

This update might seem low-key, but for anyone building a presence or driving traffic from Threads, it unlocks a much more strategic way to manage your audience and content funnel.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
